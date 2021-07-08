Thieves who stole charity box are caught on camera

Thieves have been captured on CCTV stealing a collection box belonging to a charity raising money for orphans in Thailand.

The owners of The Chippy takeaway in Antrim posted footage of two people on their Facebook page and appealed for help from the public in identifying them.

The video shows a man and woman wearing masks inside the Railway Street premises last Thursday afternoon.

The head of a Portrush-based charity that helps orphaned children in Thailand has said his faith in human nature has been restored after generous Northern Irish people rallied round following the theft of one of his collection boxes from a chip shop.

“I’m gobsmacked by all the kindness that’s in sharp contrast to the callousness of the thieves,” said Willie Gregg.