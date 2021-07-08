Twelfth parades in the local area

The 331st anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne will be marked at around 100 locations on Monday,July 12, in what is one of the major highlights of Northern Ireland’s Centennial year.

Local parade details:-

Ballymena District LOL No 8 - at 12 noon parade will commence from:-

Ballee Road West,Antrim Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road.

There will be no ‘Field’ and thus no ‘return parade’

Broughshane - Braid District LOL No 18 - According to details on the parades commission website the parade will commence at

12 noon from the Commons and proceed via

Tullymore Road, Carnlough Road, Main Street to Beechvale on the far side of the village.

Ahoghill District LOL - According to details on the parades commission website the parade will commence at 11:30 from Killane Road via Galgorm Road, Ballymena Road, Main Street, The Diamond, Cullybackey Road, Cullybackey Road Link, Ballymena Road (some participants only), Galgorm Road (some participants only), Killane Road (some participants only).

Cullybackey District LOL No. 20 - According to details on the parades commission website the parade will commence at 12:30

from Ardnamain via Station Road, Main Street, Shellinghill Road, Kilmakevit, Tober Park, Kilmakevit Square, Shellinghill Road, Main Street, Station Road, Ardnamain.

Portglenone District LOL No 7 - According to details on the parades commission website the parade will commence at 11.15am from Cullybackey Road at Free Presbyterian Church car park,nMain Street, Bridge,, Glenone Villas, turn at Bellaghy Road roundabout, Bridge, Main Street, Cullybackey Road, End at Free Presbyterian Church car park.

The Order stated: “For 2021, the normal 18 main demonstrations have been replaced by more than 100 local parades as the Orange Family continues to play a positive role in the fight against Covid-19.

“Over the last 18 months, lodges, bands and their friends and family have worked throughout local communities to support the NHS and key workers, help those living in isolation and ensure the spread of Covid-19 was curtailed as best as possible.

“With the current Covid-19 health guidelines limiting events to 500 participants, organising smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations went ahead.”

Confirming this year’s plans, Grand Master Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson said he was certain all members of the Orange Family would be delighted to be parading in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year.

“We have endured a difficult 18 months, having cancelled our meetings and parades, for the good of all in the community,” he said.

“Last year it was the ‘Twelfth at Home’ but thankfully this year, with the restrictions suitably eased, we are in a position to have District parades right across Northern Ireland.

“These smaller demonstrations will help reduce crowds, remove the need for travelling long distances to see a parade and ensure that we as an Institution continue to put the safety of everyone to the fore.

“This is for one year only and we are focussed on having our traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in 2022.”

Spectators are advised to choose one parade to attend, avoid standing in crowds or walking alongside the parade, and be sure to wear face coverings when appropriate.