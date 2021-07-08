WE'RE WITH YOU SO GET IN THERE!

THE Ulster Gazette and Armagh Standard is proud to be from this city.

For that reason, it is also proud to announce its full-hearted support for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's Expression of Interest application to be the UK City of Culture in 2025.

The fact that the vote to do so, taken at the Monday, June 28 full meeting of council was unanimous is hugely significant. For once, orange-green, left-right, liberal-conservation leanings were sidelined in favour of a project which, were it to materialise, would show this area in the best possible light to the benefit of all concerned.

