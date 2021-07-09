Community mourn the passing of Majella McKeever

THE South Armagh community and further afield is mourning the death of Majella McKeever.

Majella, a nurse at the Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday morning.

Devoted wife of Michael (Micael), she was the mother of four children, Michaela, Ciaran, Peter and Eilish.

She is also survived by sister Angela (Turley) and wee Micéal (Fearon).

Majella was also Nanny Jella to Caolan, Céallach-May, Millie, Frankie and Senan.

Majella will be reposing at her home 74 Drumalt Road, Dorsey until removal on Saturday at 11.45 am to St Patrick’s Church Cullyhanna for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Majella’s funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday at 12.30pm on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church via St Patrick’s Church, Cullyhanna.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Cormac and Seamie, daughter-in-law Ciara, sister, brother, sisters - in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and entire family circle.

Wake and funeral are strictly private.

No Mass Cards or sympathy cards.

Donations if desired to Underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA Cullyhanna c/o Murray Funeral Services or Donate to the Club Page.

Tributes have been paid to Majella who dedicated her life to looking after others.

May it be in the home; at work or at her beloved GAA Club St Patrick’s Cullyhanna.

The South Armagh Club posted on their facebook page:

“Our club is deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Majella McKeever, our mentor, committee member, supporter and most of all, our friend. Majella has been a driving force in every aspect of our club for many years.

Her leadership was crucial in getting ladies football established and thriving in Cullyhanna and she was an inspiration to all the young girls and boys aspiring to football and camogie in our club. Majella was also a huge supporter of all our teams, quietly working behind the scenes to help provide the best we could for all our players and managers. She was a dedicated committee member, reliable and encouraging in everything she did.

Her professionalism and caring nature as a nurse shone through as she led health and safety promotion in our club, undertaking and organising many first aid courses, while we were hugely grateful for her guidance and determination to keep everyone safe through the pandemic, including organising donations of PPE to her colleagues in Daisy Hill.

Most of all, she was a great friend and role model to us all; kind, positive, gentle, generous and always putting others first. We will miss Majella greatly but her legacy in the GAA in Cullyhanna will live on for many years to come.

To Miceal, Eilish, Michaela, Ciaran and Peter and the entire McKeever family, we offer our sincerest condolences. May she Rest in Peace.

As a mark of respect, all club activities have been suspended.’

Many years ago I was in the privileged position of being part of the management team at St Patrick’s Club in Cullyhanna.

GAA is at the heart of this community and in Majella McKeever the Club had a woman who worked tirelessly along with many others behind the scenes.

Never seeking praise just a simple ‘thank you’. She was one in a million.

A few words: “Today the McKeever family have lost a mother; a lady in every sense of the word; a woman who always put others first; simply, one in a million.

GAA brought myself and Conleath into the Cullyhanna Community. St Patrick's was a second home.

Majella, like many others in this great club, made us feel very much at home. Her work in the community and dedication to the Club knew no bounds.

To the McKeever family and St Patrick's Club, thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. May she Rest in Peace. PB