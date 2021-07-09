Hospice Towpath Walk celebrates 30 years!

The Southern Area Hospice are delighted to be supporting once again Hospice volunteer and event organiser Deborah Kennedy as she looks forward to her 30th Annual Towpath Walk taking place this year on Sunday 1st August.

Deborah and the Hospice are inviting people from every town and community in the Southern Trust to take part in the 6k walking challenge which sets off from the Basin Walk carpark (outside Cue Club) in Newry at 12pm sharp.

Deborah commented:

'I am thrilled to be back organising the Annual Towpath Walk that has generated hundreds of thousands of pounds for our local Hospice. Having had to cancel last year's event due to Covid-19, to be back celebrating 30 years on the 1st August & raising the vital funds to keep our Hospice services operating through this difficult time is truly wonderful. We always receive a tremendous amount of support for the towpath walk from the community and I hope all being well, we can once again rely on those who supported us over the years to come out & raise much needed funds.'

Like previous years the walk continues out along the Newry towpath out to Steenson’s Bridge and back again, with walkers receiving some refreshments at the half way point for a short rest before turning to head back to the Cue Cub. Free parking is available at the starting point at the Basin Walk carpark on this day. Unlike previous years, due to restrictions and government guidance, sadly there will be no buffet afterwards, current Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to, social distancing will be implemented throughout & walkers must pre-register if they would like to take part, as there will be no registration on the day.

Registration for this event is free, we only ask that each person who registers if they can raise £30 for 30 years of this fantastic event, £1 for every year that the walk has been going. In return for your great efforts, each walker will receive a very special 30th year commemorative Towpath Walk medal, kindly sponsored by Around Noon.

You can register online now via our events calendar at www.southernareahospiceservices.org or phone Amy Henshaw, Fundraising Officer SAHS on 028 3026 7711.

Supporting Patients & Families Step by Step.