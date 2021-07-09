Clonmore GAA Club receives £12,000 for lighting project

Clonmore Robert Emmets GAA Club has been awarded £12,000 towards its ‘Lighting the Way’ project by food company Moy Park.

The club is using the grant to enhance lighting and access to its walking track so it’s available throughout the year for all members of the community.

The club received the grant from the £1 million Community Support Fund Moy Park established in 2020 to support organisations local to its operations across Europe.

Full story in this week's issue.

