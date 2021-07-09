Visiting suspended at Altnagelvin Hospital

THE Western Trust says visiting has been suspended at Altnagelvin Hospital for one week due to a 'significant' rise in COVID-19 transmission.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the significant increase in COVID-19 transmission in our communities and subsequently the sharp rise in admissions of COVID-19 patients to our hospitals in recent days, the Western Trust has had to make the decision to temporarily pause visiting to Altnagelvin and Waterside Hospitals.

"This pause on visiting arrangements will be implemented from 12 midnight on Friday, July 9 for a period of one week initially and this will be subject to daily monitoring and review.

"At this stage there will be no change to visiting arrangements in our Fermanagh and Omagh hospitals."

