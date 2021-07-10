Family and friends 'Walk for Nuala'

FAMILY and friends of the late Nuala McLaughlin gathered in Ballygawley on Sunday to take part in a 5k walk in her memory.

Mrs McLaughlin, 43, tragically lost her battle with coronavirus just days before Christmas.

A native of Glencull, she was a highly popular and respected employee of the Western Trust and sadly passed away at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), Enniskillen, on Tuesday, December 22.

During the last few weeks of her life, Mrs McLaughlin was cared for by the committed staff in the Intensive Care Unit at the SWAH, and her family wanted to raise funds for the department as well as Child Support Services - a cause that was close to her heart.

The walk took place in the lovely countryside close to her family home in Glencull, which overlooks the Clogher Valley.