Trillick family's charity car wash raises £1,200 for mental health charity

A TRILLICK family's charity car wash has raised £1,200 for Inspire wellbeing charity, in memory of their son and brother who sadly passed away two years ago.

The car wash took place on Saturday with all donations from the car washing going directly to help support the work of Inspire right across Northern Ireland.

Daniel Lee died by suicide on July 1, 2019. His parents and brothers want to help raise money to support others like Daniel who are struggling with mental ill health.

Covid-19 has meant their fundraising has had to wait until restrictions have lifted but at the weekend their communities came out to support them to raise much-needed funds to support the work of Inspire.

Coming up to Daniel’s second anniversary his family were determined to hold their fundraiser in his memory.

Now more than ever the Lee family realise the need to support others who are suffering from mental ill health.

During the Covid-19 pandemic many in our communities have struggled with their mental health.

Inspire works together with people living with mental ill health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions across Ireland, to ensure they realise their full potential.

Inspire believe in creating a society free from stigma that focuses on the person and their abilities.

A spokesperson said: "Our person-centred, whole-society approach means we believe in a culture of compassion, creating communities free from stigma, which focus on people and their abilities. Inspire delivers a full range of support and therapeutic services.

"Through our supported housing, community wellbeing support and addiction services, Inspire has assisted over 5,000 people in communities across Ireland.

"Our professional services team provides employee and student support to over 350 organisations across Ireland, resulting in over counselling 66,500 sessions delivered."

For more information on fundraising for Inspire contact fundraising@inspirewellbeing.org

If a person requires immediate support, they should contact their GP practice, Lifeline 0808 808 8000 or Childline 0800 1111.