New Tidy Villages South Armagh Competition launched

THE Ring of Gullion Landscape Partnership and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is working with local community groups to launch an exciting new initiative; Tidy Villages South Armagh.

Many village communities are already carrying out village improvement work in the South Armagh area, but the partnership members want to encourage, expand and reward these efforts.

For 2021 a new Tidy Villages South Armagh Competition has just been launched for local communities to get involved to enhance their villages. There are a number of prizes offered for the winners and runner ups ranging from £500, £300 or £200 (1st, 2nd and 3rd). Villages can simply enter by completing an expression of interest form online, and then submitting their application before the 30 September 2021 with judging taking place in October.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson Councillor Cathy Mason, said “Tidy Villages South Armagh is not just a competition. It’s about volunteerism, positivity, working together, community spirit, protecting our environment, that sense of pride in looking after the place we call home. The AONB and Geopark team are on hand if anyone wants some advice for their village whether it be what sort of flowers to plant, how to make your village hedgehog friendly or just to borrow a few litter pickers.”

The Chair of the Ring of Gullion Landscape Partnership, Des Murphy said: “Following all of your recent efforts, we now want to see exactly what local villages have been up to. Perhaps you’ve cleared up an area blighted with litter? Or maybe you’ve planted a new flower bed in your community? Whatever you or your fellow villagers have done, we would love to see as many of you as possible enter Tidy Villages South Armagh competition.”

You can find out how to enter the Tidy Villages South Armagh Competition by visiting www.ringofgullion.org.