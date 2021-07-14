Two men assaulted

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Sugar Island area of Newry in the early hours of Sunday (11 July).

Shortly after 2.30am, officers received a report that two men, aged in their 20’s had been assaulted by two unknown males as they were making their way towards a taxi depot.

The victims both were taken to hospital where they both required treatment for facial injuries.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 351 of 11/07/21.

A report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.