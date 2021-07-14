Omagh's AIB branch to close

AIB has announced it will close its Omagh branch later this year.

The local branch is set to close on 12 November following a strategeic review which will also see the closure of the branches in Bangor, Coleraine, Glengormley, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Lurgan and Newcastle.

Brian Gillan, head of Retail & NI, AIB said: “We are operating in a very competitive and challenging landscape, with the added impacts of low interest rates and the pandemic.

"This backdrop coupled with the continued shift from branch usage towards digital banking has necessitated this strategic review.

"The ‘digital first’ customer transition, which has been an industry-wide trend over the past four years, has accelerated dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic as even more people adapted to online platforms.

"Since December 2017, we have witnessed an average 33 per cent reduction in the number of active customers using our branch network and a 52 per cent increase in digital online payments in the same period.

"These undeniable and irreversible trends have in turn influenced our strategy and led to the decision to close branches that are no longer sustainable.

"Our focus will be on minimising the impact for customers who continue to use the branch while also further improving online banking experiences.”