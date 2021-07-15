'Bring vaccine clinic to Antrim'

THE newly re-appointed vice Chair of the Health Committee, Pam Cameron MLA, has welcomed the roll out of further mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland - and has urged the Health Minister to bring one to Antrim.

The Antrim Forum had been earmarked to assist the vaccination effort, but it has yet to be mobilised. Indeed, there seems to be no plans at present for a walk-in centre in the area.

“Only one of the walk-in vaccine clinics announced for the coming days is within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area, at the Abbey Centre,” said Mrs Cameron.

“In light of this, I’ve written to the Health Minister asking if arrangements could be made for Antrim Town to host a mobile clinic at the next earliest opportunity.

“The mobile clinics that have taken place recently at location such as Belfast City Hall have been a great success in encouraging public uptake of the vaccine.

“With no appointment necessary, they have proven very popular especially amongst younger people and those who have been unable to book their first vaccine slot through their GP or Trust centres yet.

“More localised roll-outs of the mobile clinics in towns such as Antrim will even greater improve the ease of access for residents.

“I would urge everyone who is eligible to take their first dose as soon as is possible for them.

“The vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic and restrictions. It helps to protect us and others.”

Those attending the mobile clinics must bring photographic ID and where possible their Health and Care number.