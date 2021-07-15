Broughshane WI walkers ramble on!

Broughshane W.l. Walking group kept up their activities during June.

The ladies were on the move again at the Glenarm conservation area,situated at the foot of the Southernmost of the Nine Glens of Antrim from which it takes its name.

The walking group, led by leader Annie Davison, left Glenarm marina and proceeded along the coast road in the direction of Carnlough before taking the path which zigzagged up the steep slope to Straidkilly Nature Reserve.

The only noise(apart from the chatter of the ladies) was the occasionally flapping of wings from birds which took flight unseen among the hazel trees.

The group fully explored the wood, admiring the trees and flora, before returning to the marina where they enjoyed light refreshments in the open air, overlooking the harbour and bay.