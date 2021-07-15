McLean family raise £8,352 for Northern Ireland Hospice

THE McLean family from Dunloy have raised £8,352.07 for Northern Ireland Hospice.

And they would like to express their heartfelt 'thank you' for the support received in their recent fundraising effort in memory of the late James McLean.

James was a man who was full of life and helped so many around him.

“His energy and 'get up and get on with it' thinking inspired our efforts to raise money to ensure NI Hospice can continue to help other families who find themselves in the same heartbreaking position as ourselves,” said a spokesman for the family.

“We have been overwhelmed by the donations and messages of support that have poured in from around the world. To all the individuals, businesses and GAA clubs who knew James and the family, and who supported us, we say a sincere thank you.”

Hospice NI were fundamental in helping the McLean family to take care of James in the comfort of his own home.

“We are forever grateful for their help to navigate us through such a difficult time.We love and miss James every single day and hope that the incredible amount raised in his name and memory, will help as many as he did in his lifetime,” said the spokesman.