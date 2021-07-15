Quiz fund raiser for Cancer Research UK

A table quiz in Clough Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club on Friday night (July 16) will raise funds for Cancer Research UK (7.30pm).

Emma Scott, from Clough, is on the fund raising team in the Amey Early Career Charity Challenge.

“CRUK is our Employee Chosen Charity,” outlined 26-year-old Emma.

“There are 29 Amey graduates and apprentices taking part across the UK. As part of the challenge we were split into regional teams, with each team aiming to raise the most money for CRUK.”

Emma is part of the Scotland and Northern Ireland team which consists of seven members - Luke Gilmore, Kerry Crothers, Om Savarkar, Oleg Smolenski, Mark Taylor, and Alastair Reid.

The Challenge took place over four weeks, from June 21 until this Sunday (July 18).

“We had to come up with ideas of how to fund raise and pitch these ideas to our Regional Leads. We decided to do a run/walk equalling the distance between the Amey Belfast and Amey Euro Central office in Motherwell, and back again,” explained Emma.

“This is a total distance of 502km between us all.”

Some of the Challenge Team also also completed individual events and challenges.

“I decided to send out some fireside quizzes and have also organised a table quiz,” said Emma.

“The table quiz is taking place on Friday night in the Clough Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club. Tickets are £5/person and tables are limited to six people.”

There will also be a raffle and auction with items donated from local, UK and Irish businesses.