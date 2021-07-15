THE bigger they are, the harder they fall.

The 11th night blaze at Ballycraigy is believed to be the biggest bonfire ever built in Northern Ireland - and the flames danced in the skies above Antrim as it was torched.

This towering inferno was constructed by 300 layers of pallets and stood a staggering 43 metres high.

But what goes up must come down. As the blaze took hold hundreds of burning pallets came crashing down as a huge crowd watched.

Makeshift panels had been erected to protect PVC windows of properties nearby - but the Fire Brigade were still called upon to hose down family homes.

