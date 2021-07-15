Well known businessman passes away

A WELL-known local car dealer has passed away.

A spokesperson for Adam H Erwin Car Sales said: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our founder Adam Herbison Erwin this morning.

“A devoted family man, entrepreneur and highly respected member of the local community.

“For those of us who knew him and worked for him he will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the Erwin family at this sad time.”

He is survived by his wife and children Taylor, Desmond and Rosemary.

