51 elderly drivers killed or seriously injured on Newry, Mourne and Down roads

FIFTY one older drivers (aged 70 and over) have been killed or seriously injured on roads in the Newry, Mourne and Down District.

From 2010 to 2019, six fatalities have been recorded with forty five people seriously injured.

The total is the highest recorded in Northern Ireland during that period.

Six elderly motorists also died in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District with thirty eight seriously injured.

Driving licences are valid until you are 70, after which it is a legal requirement to renew your licence every three years.

Figures released by the Department of Infrastructure show that there has been 253 drivers killed on Northern Ireland roads between 2010 and 2019.

Drivers aged 70 and over accounted for 16 per cent (40) of all drivers killed during this period.

In total, a driver was deemed responsible for 422 fatalities and 5,283 serious injuries during 2010 to 2019.

From 2010 to 2019 a driver aged 70 and over was responsible for twelve per cent of all fatalities (51) and nine per cent (499) of all serious injuries where a driver was deemed responsible for the collision.

Both younger drivers (aged 17-29) and older drivers (aged 70+) are a higher risk of being in a KSI collision per 100 million miles driven than any other age groups.

Inattention and turning right at junctions appear to represent a high collision risk for older drivers.

The greatest number of older driver KSIs occurred on a Tuesday followed by a Monday, both days together accounting for 33% of all older driver KSIs.

• The greatest number of older driver KSIs occurred between 2:00 and 4:00pm, accounting for 23% of older driver KSIs.

Older drivers were overrepresented in the afternoon with 58% of those aged 70 or over killed or seriously injured between 12pm and 6pm – this compares with 37% of all driver KSIs recorded between these times.

Nearly three fifths (59 per cent) of drivers aged 70 and over were killed or seriously injured on rural roads, 32 per cent on urban roads and 9 per cent on motorways or dual carriageways. This compared to 73 per cent - rural, 21 per cent - urban and 6 per cent - motorway/dual carriageway for those aged under 70 years.

• Nearly a third (32%) of older driver KSIs occurred at a “T or staggered junction”, which is greater than the 23% of all driver KSIs that occurred at this type of junction.

The majority of older driver KSIs occurred on roads with a speed limit of 60mph, however, these roads also accounted for the highest proportion of KSI for every single age group.

A quarter (25%) of older driver (aged 70 and over) KSI casualties occurred on roads where the speed limit was 30mph between 2010 and 2019, which is higher than the 14% of KSI casualties for those aged under 70.