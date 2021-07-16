Reports of woman taking money from a child at cash machine.

Police have appealed to a woman to visit Dungannon Police station following reports that she took money from a child at a cash machine.

The PSNI have asked the woman to come to Dungannon Police Station or contact them directly following the incident at the Lisnahull Maxol Station on the Ballygawley Road, pictured above.

It has been reported that a child was taking money out for their mother when a female approached them and took the money.

The Police have said they are currently downloading "high quality CCTV" and warned that if the woman does not make contact with them, then she should be expecting a visit at home.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you are the female who took the money from a child at Lisnahull Maxol Station a short time ago, after they had withdrawn it from the ATM for their mother, it's probably best to call into Dungannon Station or drop us a PM to discuss the matter.

"We're currently downloading the high quality CCTV, and will be looking at a home visit in due course."





