Trust suspends visiting as number of Covid cases grows

The Southern Trust has suspended visiting as concerns over the rise in Covid cases grow.

On Facebook the Trust posted, "Due to increasing cases of Covid-19 within our communities, visiting will be suspended from 9pm this evening (except for end of life visiting).

"We encourage friends and family to arrange ‘virtual visits.’ If you need help to arrange, call 07776516419 between 9am and 5pm.

"We appreciate your continued support."

Almost 1,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, up from 1,083 the day before.