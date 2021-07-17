Jenny to undertake 200 mile challenge in aid of Grovehill animal charity

A LOCAL student has set herself the remarkable challenge of running/walking 200km during the month of July in aid of Grovehill Animal Trust.

Just over five years ago Jenny Steele's family adopted a dog from the Sixmilecross-based animal shelter. He had arrived at Grovehill in a sorry state - scared of humans, filthy ,matted and starving. Life was to soon change for the Spaniel-cross.

He found his forever home and settled into his new routine in no time quickly learning to enjoy a life free from hunger and fear. Jenny bonded with the new addition to the family and he was named 'Duke'.

Duke will be accompanying the Queen’s University student as she pounds the pavements for her local rescue centre.

Chairperson Janice Porter thanked Jenny and said that every penny raised will go towards the rescuing and rehoming of unwanted and stray cats and dogs.

"The past 15 months have been particularly hard for the shelter as we have been unable to fundraise in the usual way," said Janice.

"On behalf of the team at Grovehill, Richard, the shelter's co-ordinator, and I wish Jenny and Duke every success on this challenge and we do hope the sun will shine for them both.

All donations would be very much appreciated:

If you wish to donate, visit www.just giving.com/fundraising/

jenny-steele9

Alternatively donations can be left in Grovehill Charity Shop, 1 Foundry Lane Omagh