Sinn Féin Representatives launch a new initiative to reduce dog fouling in Warrenpoint Town. South Down MLA Sinéad Ennis and Crotlieve Councillor Mickey Ruane have been proactively encouraging dog owners to pick up after their dogs.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Ruane said,

“Dog fouling is an ongoing issue across our district and most definitely in Warrenpoint. To raise awareness, my colleagues and I have been proactively spreading the message to clean up after your dog around Warrenpoint.

“These messages have been placed beside a number of black litter bins around the town to remind everyone that dog fouling can be disposed of there. We encourage dog owners to use the black litter bins when disposing waste.

“If you take your dog for a walk in our town, please "clean it up". Let's all play our part in promoting the best our town has to offer."

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said,

“I welcome the initiative to help reduce the scourge of dog fouling in Warrenpoint. Warrenpoint should be enjoyable for both locals and visitors alike, particularly along the pathways showcasing the stunning views across the seafront.

“There are many responsible dog owners but unfortunately the minority continue to not clean up after them. I hope this initiative goes a long way to reduce the amount of dog waste in the town.”