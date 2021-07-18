Armed robbery at store in Warrenpoint

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Warrenpoint on Friday evening.

Detective Sergeant David Stewart said: “We received a report of a robbery at a shop in the Duke Street area of the town around 6.30pm. The shop was empty when the suspect entered through an open door, brandishing a knife and shouting that he wanted money. Two women were working in the shop at the time and one of them handed over cash to him while he continued to threaten her with the knife. He then fled the premises.

“While the two women were physically unharmed during the incident, it was a frightening experience for them both.”

Police are very keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the male suspect in the Duke Street area between 6pm and 6.30pm yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Stewart continued: “Were you in this area yesterday evening, either immediately before or after the robbery took place? Did you see anything suspicious or unusual – or did you notice the suspect? He is described as being 5’ 11” in height and of slim build, wearing a grey jacket with the hood up over his face and black tracksuit bottoms. He was also said to have been wearing a peaked cap and had facial stubble. He was carrying a black-handled knife which was 3-4 inches in length.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact detectives immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1715 of 16/7/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/