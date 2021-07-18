Success for Scott & Ewing Ltd at Northern Ireland Plumbing and Heating Awards

DESMOND Scott of Scott & Ewing Ltd was crowned the winner of a Special Recognition Award at this year’s Northern Ireland Plumbing and Heating Awards, and the firm was also highly commended for the mechanical works on the new Gaelscoil na gCrann, Omagh.

As chairman and founding partner of Scott & Ewing Ltd, Desmond is renowned for the level of knowledge, common sense and commitment that he brings to every job.

His outstanding performance and longevity in the Mechanical Services industry is a testament to his core values which are rooted in family and community. As the head of a family run business, Desmond has nurtured staff from apprenticeships to Mechanical Services Site Managers and he can be proud that 60% of Scott & Ewing’s staff have been employed for over 40 years.

Above all else, Desmond has provided leadership that has carried his team through every challenge faced by the industry, with a strength, drive, and ability to inspire that makes him a worthy recipient of this Special Recognition Award.

The Omagh-based Mechanical contractor was also been highly commended for the mechanical works on the new Gaelscoil na gCrann, Omagh.

The school, founded over 20 years ago, is the first Irish Medium Education primary school outside of Belfast to have new permanent school building to the delight of Pupils and Principal Deirdre Nic Cionnaith.

The NI Plumbing and Heating award was presented to Senior Site Manager Kenny Gregg, who celebrates 46 years with Scott & Ewing Ltd this year.

Desmond Scott, said: “We are very proud to accept this award for the Gaelscoil na gCrann, which is made more special when the project is in our local community, Scott & Ewing Ltd thrives on the dedication of its long serving employees”

The new school building has been constructed to BREEAM Excellent standard, and external certification, that the works have sustainable and robust for future generations.