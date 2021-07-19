Boy (13) dies after entering water in Scarva

A boy has died after entering water behind a housing estate in Scarva.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at Canal Court.

The teenager was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 13-year-old passed away.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart MP, said, it was “devastating news to hear of another family plunged into sorrow after the death of a young teenage boy at the Canal Court area of Scarva village.

“Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy. To the emergency services and anyone else who assisted, thank you.”

Her DUP colleagues, Cllr Paul Greenfield and Junior McCrum added, “Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the young boy.

“There are no words that comfort at this time or such loss. We know that the family will be much prayed for and supported by the local community.”