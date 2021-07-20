Man sustains jaw fracture during assault

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Camlough Road area of Newry in the early hours of Sunday 18th July.

At around 2am, it was reported that a man in his 30’s was walking in the area when he was assaulted by a group of young males.

He was punched to the ground and then kicked and punched during the assault He was taken to hospital for his injuries and treated for a broken jaw following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 885 18/07/21. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/