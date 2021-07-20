Cases soar

As infections hit January levels, an MLA calls for walk-in jab clinic

Cases soar
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

AS the borough's Covid infection rate continues to climb, there have been calls for a walk-in vaccination centre on the North Coast.

On Monday, Department of Health figures showed a total of 480 people tested positive in the previous seven days - a figure not seen since early January.

More than three quarters of the cases were logged in those under 40.

While the weekly infection topped 800 during the winter surge, just two months ago before lockdown measures were eased, the borough was registering figures in the 20s.

And, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says it's time the Department made vaccinations more accessible for local people.

The local representative said: “We have had a very successful vaccination roll-out across the north and walk-in vaccine clinics have proved a very convenient way for people to get the vaccine.

“There hasn't yet been a walk-in clinic on the North Coast so today I've written to the Department of Health to request that a walk-in vaccine clinic is facilitated in the Coleraine, Portstewart/Portrush area.

FOR FULL STORY SEE THIS WEEK'S CHRONICLE

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130