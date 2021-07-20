Covid-19 - Tue 20th July Figures

One further death and 1138 positive test results

Covid-19 - Tue 20th July Figures

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows one further coronavirus related death and 1138 new positive test results.

There are six covid patients in ICU, two of which are being ventilated.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130