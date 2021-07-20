Police ‘run out of tickets’ while dealing with Ballintoy parking chaos

ILLEGAL parking at a North Coast beauty spot was so bad at the weekend that police ran out of tickets.

The pretty harbour at Ballintoy has been a magnate for holiday makers for decades but in recent years traffic congestion has become a major concern for locals.

Stunning weather this weekend brought visitors in droves and, as is so often the case, with the small car park was soon over run, drivers parked instead on the narrow twisty access road.

To make matters worse on Sunday, a funeral was taking place at Ballintoy Church.

In the chaos police were forced to issue around 30 fixed penalty notices.

And it may have been more, had they not run out of tickets.

