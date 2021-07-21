THE 100 years of Fife and Drum Festival will celebrate the role of fifing and drumming through the last 100 years.

This event is organised by Tullygarley Drumming Club and Ballymarlow Drumming Club and supported by the Carson Project.

It will take place at the Harryville Community Centre this Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.

On the Friday there will be an exhibition of lambeg drums including archive material.

This exhibition will be from 11am until 9pm.

From 7pm to 9pm there will be a discussion with a panel of local drummers on the role of fifing and drumming in Unionist and marching culture.

On the Saturday the exhibition again will be open from 11am until 5pm.

From 1pm until 4pm there will be a lambeg drumming competition involving a number of drumming clubs.

During the day there will also be drumming tuition classes for members of the public to play a lambeg drum.

Everybody is welcome to attend this unique event exploring the history of the fife and lambeg drum during the last century.

Tullygarley and Ballymarlow Drumming Clubs would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Council for their support.