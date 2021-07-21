Dogs Trust asks - 'Could you give 'Suni' a new home?'

THE team at Dogs Trust Ballymena recently welcomed their newest and smallest Yorkshire Terrier resident into their care.

Suni, aged nine, became a resident at the Rehoming Centre after a change of circumstances sadly meant her owner could no longer look after her; and despite being the sweetest girl, she weighs less than two bags of sugar.

Suni is a loveable little girl who can be shy when she first meets you but warms to people very quickly.

In order to help build her confidence, the team have placed Suni into a foster home on Dogs Trust’s Home From Home programme, where she can benefit from the home comforts she is used to, while also giving this pint-sized pooch valuable socialisation.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Little Suni has become quite the celebrity at the Rehoming Centre. Typically, Yorkshire Terriers can weigh around 7lbs but she is 3.5lbs and perfectly healthy. Her petite size makes Suni the ultimate bundle of joy.

“The ideal home for Suni would be a bit quieter and her family should be willing to provide her with time and space to settle in. She could live with young people over 14 who are used to being around smaller dogs and Suni would also prefer to be the only dog in the family home, so she can soak up all the attention for herself.

“Suni is a little bit older but she is still young at heart and loves going for walks where she can potter about and have a good old sniff.”

Conor added: “While we are searching for a permanent home for Suni, we are also on the lookout for more potential foster carers to join our Home From Home programme and help plenty more rescue dogs on a temporary basis. Potential foster carers don’t need to have a huge amount of previous dog experience, however, should be willing to learn, have time on their hands to care for a dog, have access to their own car and live within reasonable distance of Dogs Trust Ballymena.”

If you have room in your heart and home for the adorable Suni, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/

our-centres/ballymena and start the rehoming process.

Since the Home From Home programme first launched in 2016, foster carers have helped more than 240 rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Ballymena on their journey to find loving homes. If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, please get in touch with Stephanie Scott, Home From Home Coordinator at Ballymena, on HFHballymena

@dogstrust.org.uk