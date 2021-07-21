Newry DEA Forum thanks Young Volunteers for Litter Pick of Newry Towpath

NEWRY District Electoral Area (DEA) Forum has recognised the incredible work of local young people who have successfully completed a number of litter picking activities throughout May at Newry Towpath.

Young volunteers from the Inclusion in the City Group and Newry Youth Forum with support from The Education Authority Northern Ireland (EANI) have helped to clean Newry Towpath area of litter and discarded waste.

Chair of Newry DEA Forum, Councillor Charlie Casey who attended the litter pick event said, “We all have a responsibility to keep our local surroundings clean and tidy. Litter is not just an eyesore; it is a danger to people and wildlife and can be costly to clean up. We are lucky to have these enthusiastic volunteers who want to keep our local areas in Newry clean and tidy. The Council are very proud of our beautiful scenic areas and walkways in the Newry vicinity. As a DEA Forum we are proud to support local groups and would like to thank all the young people in maintaining a safe and pleasant environment for everyone in Newry to enjoy.”

The young volunteers have also been rewarded for their efforts to keep Newry Towpath tidy as Newry BID, a key partner in the Newry Cleaner Initiative, has supplied those who took part with vouchers to spend in the local area. This was to thank the young volunteers for their help, giving up their time to clean up the local green spaces and waterways.

Local volunteers from the Inland Waterways Association for Ireland local were also on hand to provide support and guidance to the young participants in relation to their voluntary role in restoration, maintenance and development of Newry’s rivers and canals. Following the activities, the groups were hosted by Newry and Mourne Enterprise Agency at WIN Industrial Estate for some much-deserved refreshments.

Newry Youth Forum is now recruiting for new members aged 14 years plus. For further information please contact Pauline McQuillan at the EANI pauline.mcquillan@eani.org.uk. The litter pick and clean-up of Newry canal plus other initiatives is delivered in partnership with multiple agencies with a key focus on making Newry City a cleaner, more vibrant and welcoming place to live, work and visit.