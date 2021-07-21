Signs of recovery with fewer claimants in Newry and Mourne

FEWER people were out of work in Newry and Mourne Council area during the month of June.

The latest claimant Count shows a new total of 2,790, a fall of over 6% on the previous month, May.

Of those claimants 1,695 were males with 1,095 females.

In the NMD District the total number of claimants fell by 305 to a new total of 4,695.

The latest Labour Market Statistics reveal the highest annual total of confirmed redundancies since 2001

490 redundancies were proposed during June 2021, taking the total number of collective redundancies in the last twelve months to 7,180, similar to the number recorded in the previous twelve months (6,940).

A further 850 redundancies have been proposed to date in July.

During June 2021, 300 redundancies were confirmed, taking the annual total to 6,180, the highest since 2001.

NI Claimant Count (Experimental Series) decreased for the fourth consecutive month

In June 2021, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 51,200 (5.2% of the workforce), which is a decrease of 2,000 (3.8%) from the previous month’s revised figure and 17.0% below June 2020. The claimant count remains almost 70% above the number recorded in March 2020.

Payrolled employees now higher than pre-COVID

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in June 2021 was 757,200, an increase of 1.4% over the month and 2.6% over the year. This is the highest on record and the first time that employee numbers were above pre-COVID levels.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,822 in June 2021, an increase of £8 (0.4%) over the month and £97 (5.6%) over the year.

The unemployment rate was unchanged over the quarter and up over the year

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16+ who were unemployed) for the period March-May 2021 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 3.6%.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged over the quarter and increased by 1.1 percentage points (pps) over the year. The annual change was statistically significant.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) increased over the quarter by 0.4pps and decreased over the year by 0.7pps to 70.3%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The economic inactivity rate (the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work) decreased over the quarter by 0.4pps and over the year by 0.1pps to 27.1%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

Put into the context of the UK, NI had the lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.