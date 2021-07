A PERSON was airlifted to hospital yesterday (Tuesday) following an incident in the St Mary's Road area of Killyclogher.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call shortly before 3.30pm following reports of an incident in the area.

The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board was tasked to this incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was airlifted to the Area Hospital.