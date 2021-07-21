Vaccination centre operating in Portrush this weekend

A walk-in vaccination centre will be operating in St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, Portrush from Saturday to Monday.

Opening times are:

Saturday 24 July 11am – 7pm

Sunday 25 July 11am – 5pm

Monday 26 July 9.30am – 4.30pm

NI residents over the age of 18, who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination, can attend the clinic to receive the Pfizer vaccine and there is no need to book in advance.

A midwife will also be in attendance to advise and reassure any pregnant women not yet vaccinated, those who recently had a baby or anyone still breastfeeding.

Those who attend should bring personal ID and return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.