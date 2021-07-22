Arrest follows disturbance at Portrush station

Arrest follows disturbance at Portrush station
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a disturbance at Portrush Railway Station last night

Eglinton Street was closed for some time as police assisted Translink staff in removing up to 70 young people from a train after reports of “significant disruption.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police as a result of the incident and he remains in custody at this time.".

For the full story see next week's Chronicle

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130