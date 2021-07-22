Arrest follows disturbance at Portrush station

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a disturbance at Portrush Railway Station last night

Eglinton Street was closed for some time as police assisted Translink staff in removing up to 70 young people from a train after reports of “significant disruption.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police as a result of the incident and he remains in custody at this time.".

