Covid-19 walk-in clinic tonight in Omagh

LOCALS will have the opportunity to visit the Covid-10 mass vaccination centre at Omagh Leisure Centre tonight (Thursday, July 22), from 4pm to 8pm.

"This walk-in clinic at Omagh Leisure Centre will administer first dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, or second dose Pfizer vaccines for anyone who missed their original appointment, said Garret Martin, Lead Nurse and Operations Manager for the Mass Vaccination Centres at the Western Trust.

"The roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

"Full details of the Western Trust’s vaccination programme, including walk-in and pop-up clinic details can be found at bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

"The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm."