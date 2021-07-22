Eight-year-old boy injured in Newcastle collision

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy is being treated in hospital after being involved in a collision with a van last night (Wednesday) in Newcastle.

Police are appealing for information following the collision on the Dundrum Road.

Shortly after 7pm, a report was received that a child had been involved in a collision with a van.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of 21/07/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.