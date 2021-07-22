Large turnout for Covid-19 walk-in clinic at Strabane

THE Covid-19 vaccination centre walk-in clinic at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Tuesday night was a tremendous success with 180 people vaccinated.

However, due to the demand, a number of people were turned away. The Western Trust are now looking at the possibility of returning the programme to Strabane in the next few weeks.

Garret Martin, Lead Nurse and Operations Manager for the Mass Vaccination Centres at the Western Trust explained: “As Tuesday was a walk-in clinic, we can never be sure of the turnout and it will always be on a first come, first served basis with a limited number of slots available.

"There are logistical issues in managing the Pfizer vaccine which means in a mobile clinic situation, we have to plan to do a certain amount to ensure we avoid vaccine wastage.

"Regrettably we did have to turn away some people from around 6.30pm as we knew we had reached our limit of 180 (as) due to the majority of people arriving early.

“Due to the high volume of people coming forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccine we will be looking at the possibility of returning to Strabane in the next few weeks.

"However, we would encourage the public to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres in Foyle Arena, Derry/Londonderry; Omagh Leisure Complex and Lakeland Leisure Centre, Enniskillen. We will also be hosting a mobile clinic in Carrickmore on July 22 and in Castlederg on July 27 from 4pm to 8pm.

"Anyone wishing to take advantage of the clinic and receive their first jab should bring along photographic ID, proof of address and their Health and Care Number (HCN) if possible.

"Meanwhile locals who are working or are busy during the day will also have the opportunity to visit the mass vaccination centre at Omagh Leisure Centre today (Thursday, July 22), from 4pm to 8pm.

"This walk-in clinic at Omagh Leisure Centre will administer first dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, or second dose Pfizer vaccines for anyone who missed their original appointment.

"The roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

"Full details of the Western Trust’s vaccination programme, including walk-in and pop-up clinic details can be found at bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

"The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm."