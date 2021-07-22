MP pays tribute to her 'second dad' as ABC councillor passes away

Tributes have been paid to a councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

Alderman Junior McCrum represented the Banbridge DEA for the DUP. He was 57

The party’s Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, has expressed her sympathy to the family and friends of Alderman McCrum and paid tribute to his work as an elected representative.

She added that it was with “real sadness that I learned of the death of my Upper Bann colleague”.

“To Sharon, Charmain, Ruth and Matthew I extend my deepest sympathies. Their care for Junior over the past couple of years is testimony to their love as a family.”

“First and foremost he was a Godly man who lived his life by his Christian principles. Never ashamed to speak of his Saviour or take a stand for what he believed was right, Junior was also a dedicated public servant and lifelong DUP member and long serving Councillor.

“He has served the people of this area faithfully over many years and his loss will be keenly felt by all who knew him. No matter what the problem or time of day, Junior put others first and sought to help in any way he could.

“I always referred to him as my second Dad as he treated me like a daughter. He covered hundreds of miles on the canvass trail for me and colleagues over the years and on days when it was freezing cold and numbers were few, Junior was there with his heated seats and sometimes a warm drink.

“Whilst it is a very personal loss because of how he looked after and supported me over many years, our thoughts are very much with his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they now organise a funeral but also for the weeks and months ahead as Junior will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr, added “I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of the passing of Alderman Junior McCrum.

“Junior was a dedicated Councillor in the Banbridge DEA, the same as myself, and worked tirelessly over the years for his constituents.

“Whilst I know he had been in ill health recently, his passing has come as a shock to us all and we send our thoughts and prayers to his wife Sharon, his children and family circle. “