Police seize large amount of cash in Ballygawley
DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested a man and a woman last night (Wednesday, July 21), and seized a large sum of money in Ballygawley.

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “Shortly after 3pm, a vehicle was stopped at the Ballygawley roundabout, a subsequent search was carried out and approximately £102,500 and €14,800 in cash was recovered during the search of the vehicle.

“A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property. Both are currently in custody at this time.

“We will continue to listen to the concerns of the public and act on any information they provide, so I would encourage people to come forward to report any suspicious activity they see.”

