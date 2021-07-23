Live music returns to town centre with 'Live & Local @ Lunchtime'

VISITORS to Omagh and Enniskillen can enjoy a musical treat on Saturdays throughout the remainder of July and August with a live music programme delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

'Live & Local @ Lunchtime' will be taking place in Enniskillen and Omagh town centres each Saturday from 12 noon until 2.30pm from mid-July with the programme running until the end of August.

Speaking about the 'Live & Local @ Lunchtime' the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson said: "I am delighted to see the return of the council’s popular Live & Local at Lunchtime music programme which proved so successful when introduced last year. Not only does it help with the revitalisation and recovery of the businesses in both Enniskillen and Omagh town centres, but it also affords local musicians the opportunity to return to live performances and to showcase their incredible talent.

"I am confident that shoppers and visitors to the town centres will enjoy the wonderful entertainment on offer as they support local businesses and livelihoods by shopping local.”

The lunchtime music sessions are just one part of the council's programme to welcome shoppers back to Enniskillen and Omagh town centres while supporting local artists.

For more information about the line-up of performers please visit Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com: