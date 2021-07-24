McBride Group smashes through £100,000 fundraising milestone for Marie Curie charity

THE McBride Group, consisting of 13 SPAR stores across Counties Armagh, Fermanagh and Tyrone, has raised an incredible £100,000 for Marie Curie NI since partnering with the charity five years ago.

Recently, the Group’s store’s local communities helped them raise £10,000 during SPAR NI’s 60th birthday celebrations which smashed them through the £100K milestone. The stores’ staff took part in ‘spin-a-thons’, raffles and bake sales spurred on by plenty of donations from their fantastic shoppers.

Peter McBride, owner of the McBride Group commented: “In the first half of this year, we have really made it our mission to catch up with our fundraising for Marie Curie in a safe way. Not only have we donated hampers to local Marie Curie nurses on International Nurses Day, but we created a safe space for the birthday parties to raise even more funds as part of SPAR NI’s 60th birthday celebrations.

“We also held a draw to win a barbecue and we are still selling the SPAR enjoy local round cakes in all stores, 60p from which goes towards SPAR and EUROSPAR charity partners.

“We are so proud to reach this £100,000 fundraising milestone. Every penny goes towards making a difference for those who need it in our local community and for those who rely on Marie Curie services across Northern Ireland, but we couldn’t do it without those in our local community, and the businesses that have supported our targets and events over the years.

“This was a community effort, so I’d like to personally thank all who supported this initiative for their generosity.”

Bronagh Luke, head of corporate marketing at Henderson Group, owners of SPAR in Northern Ireland added: “This is an incredible achievement from all within the McBride Group. Peter’s stores always go above and beyond for their fundraising initiatives, we send our congratulations to the team and a huge thank you for their continued efforts to our wonderful cause.”

Peter McBride recently met with Sheena Havlin from Marie Curie to hand over a cheque for £100,000.