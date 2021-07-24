Newry Chamber appoints new Chief Executive Officer

NEWRY Chamber of Commerce &Trade has appointed Tony McKeown, as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Tony will take over from Colm Shannon, the current CEO, who is leaving the post in August.

Welcoming the appointment, Emma Mullen-Marmion, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade said:

“We are delighted to have appointed Tony as our new Chief Executive Officer. He brings a wealth of local, national and international marketing and business experience, which will be a real asset to our Chamber, our members and the Greater Newry Business Community. It is important that the Newry Region is well positioned to recover from COVID 19 and Tony’s skills and experience will help the Chamber work with the local business community to maximise the potential of the area.”

Commenting on his appointment Tony said:

“I am honored to be taking up the CEO position within the Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade. The organisation was first established over 200 years ago. So, it has a long and proud history of promoting the Newry area as a prime business destination and supporting local enterprises to prosper.

“The Chamber has played such an important role in helping businesses during the COVID 19 pandemic. Working to ensure their members’ voices were heard and that they received the required support from government.

“I think Newry is already a great place to live in, work in or visit but there are so many exciting developments planned for the area. It will be fantastic to watch the city evolve through this regeneration programme.”

“As Chief Executive Officer, Tony will be responsible for delivering on the Chamber’s strategy to promote the area as a premier destination for retail. tourism, investment, entrepreneurship, and employment.

Tony has over 20 years’ experience of working for leading international and national brands across multiple sectors. His early career was in sales roles at Cadbury based in London. He then returned to Northern Ireland in 2006 to become a Group Sales & Marketing Director in Newry. He has helped a number of brands to become market leaders in their sectors.

Tony is known for his attention to detail, collaborative approach and drive. Tony has a wealth of experience in developing effective marketing campaigns. He has created a number of high-profile events and established an award winning corporate social responsibility programme.