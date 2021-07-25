Appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which occurred in Ballymena early hours of Sunday 25th July.

Sergeant Ballantyne said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30am of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a dark-coloured Lexus on the M2 motorway close to the Larne Road Roundabout, Ballymena.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Three people, two men and a woman, were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for their injuries. One man remains in hospital at this time.

"Two arrests have been made in relation to this incident, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 471 of 24/07/21.”