Hazzard welcomes review of Down forests

SINN Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has welcomed a commitment from the Environment Minister to launch a review of the Down Forestry area.

The South Down MP had recently raised the issue of suspected tree disease in Rostrevor forest with the Minister, and welcomes that there will now be a significant review of forestry within the South Down area.

Mr Hazzard said:

“In light of the potential diseased trees in Rostrevor, I welcome the Ministers commitment to move ahead with a review of forestry in the Down area.

“It is positive that members of the public and local community organisations will be invited to take part in the review; it is also positive that the review will be far reaching, encompassing forest design, sustainable wood production, forest regeneration, and biodiversity.

“Following a visit to Kilbroney forest this week, I saw the need for better rewilding and regeneration, which would promote the growth of native species; including the expansion of the world class Rostrevor native oak.

“I look forward to engaging with the Minister and the forestry service in the time ahead so that we can ensure our special habitats are protected for generations to come.”