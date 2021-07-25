Hospice seek volunteers up for a challenge

SOUTHERN Area Hospice Services are delighted to announce that they are now taking registrations for their 2021/2022 open challenges!

If you love venturing and discovering new places, then taking on an overseas open challenge is an amazing way to fundraise for your local Hospice, whilst accomplishing something remarkable.

Whether you are a fitness fanatic or would like to experience something new, Southern Area Hospice Services have a challenge for everyone.

From bike rides through Europe to picturesque treks within the UK and beyond. From British coastal cycles to climbing mountains and thousands of feet. Could you conquer a challenge whilst raising vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services?

This year, Southern Area Hospice Services need to raise £3 million to maintain the level of care services currently available in Hospice and through their community and hospital-based services. Signing up to an open challenge and helping to raise crucial funds will make a difference to local patients and families, who are facing some of the toughest times of their lives.

If you would like more details on the open challenges available to join, please visit: https://www.southernareahospiceservices.org/open-challenges or contact Fundraising Officer, Lizzie on 028 3026 7711 or email mcculloughl@southernareahospiceservices.org