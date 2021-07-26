Slemish Climb - Canon Lloyd deeply grateful for support

Over £12,000 was raised through the recent Everest challenge when Canon Stuart Lloyd climbed Slemish 50 times over 7 days – thus climbing the height of Everest.

The project was sponsored by St Patrick’s Church Ballymena, St Patrick’s Broughshane and St Patrick’s Coleraine and received support from these communities and further afield.

Canon Lloyd was delighted with the backing he received and the success of the venture.

“We were blessed indeed with the publicity we received, with the numbers that joined in the climb, with the good weather and with the absence of any falls or spills.

“Especially we were overwhelmed with the financial support we received. Our profound thanks go to all those who contributed in any way to the project.

This support will be very much appreciated by our mission partners in Nepal.”

The money raised is to be divided between Church Mission Society Ireland and its work in Nepal and Koshish – a Nepali NGO that seeks to improve mental health in that country.

Canon Lloyd commented: “ The challenges our partners face have been compounded by Covid. At the moment only 3% of the Nepali population are fully vaccinated and the country is struggling to find vaccines anywhere.

“Thus the response to the project and the support we can now give will be a great encouragement to our partners”