Covid spreading amongst younger generations in NMD

1,026 Positive cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Newry, Mourne and Down District over a seven day period, 15-21July.

This latest figure, published on Friday, is almost double on the previous week.

The biggest increase has come in the younger population with 444 in the 20-39 age group and 307 in those aged between 0-19.

In the last week calls have been made for young people to come forward and receive the Covid Vaccination.

Newry, Mourne and Down District also recorded the highest number of confirmed Covid Delta Variant, 406, with another 916 probable cases.

Latest figures published by NISRA reveal that four deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 10th July to 16th July 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 16th July 2021 has now reached 2,991. Of these, 1,981 (66.2%) took place in hospital, 778 (26.0%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 218 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations. The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to 16th July 2021 was 2,162. The DoH deaths are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 1,014 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between 18th March 2020 and 16th July 2021, 76.7% (778) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 236 occurring in hospital. One of these deaths occurred in the latest week. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 33.9% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 16th July 2021 (week 28, 2021) was 231, 67 less than in week 27 and 31 less than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 262.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of three (1.3%) of the 231 deaths registered in week 28, no change from the previous week. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 16th July 2021 has now reached 2,988.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 76.0% of the 2,988 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19th March 2020 and 16th July 2021. Over the period of the pandemic, Antrim & Newtownabbey, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (9.7%, 12.0% and 8.3% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (8.0%, 10.3% and 6.5% respectively). Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths when compared to the proportion of Northern Ireland deaths registered in those areas (2.6 and 2.5 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).